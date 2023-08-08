Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka calls him 'home' in anniversary note, shares unseen selfies from vacations

Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj are one such couple who have been swooning our hearts with their adorable camaraderie. Although Rana is not very active on social media, his wife Miheeka fills his position and does all the justice and often posts glimpses of their marital bliss. The couple are celebrating their 3rd wedding anniversary today and the star wife shared a few unseen photos from their vacations.

Miheeka Bajaj, who is quite active on social media, shared a few unseen selfies that were captured during their vacations. The first photo shows Rana and Miheeka clicking a selfie amid the picturesque night view. And the second photo is a moment clicked at a stadium as they enjoyed a match together. The star wife wrote a sweet caption as she called her dear husband 'home'. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Home is where you are." The post comes on the occasion of the couple's wedding anniversary.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka celebrate their third wedding anniversary

Rana and Miheeka Bajaj

Rana and Miheeka Bajaj got married on August 8, 2020. It was a lockdown wedding attended only by their close friends and family members. While Miheeka often shares photos with Rana from their vacations and special occasions, the actor has recently all photos Rana from his Instagram handle. Yes, he removed wedding photos as well. However, the reason for this is unknown.

Ever since they got hitched, Rana Daggubati, and Miheeka have sparked pregnancy rumors every now and then. There were rumors pertaining that he and his wife Miheeka are all set to welcome their first child. However, the actor dismissed the rumors and cleared up that his wife is not pregnant.

Upcoming films

Rana recently unveiled the concept teaser of his upcoming ambitious project titled Hiranyakashyap, inspired by one of Amar Chitra Katha comics. Hiranyakashyap will be written by Trivikram Srinivas, and feature the Baahubali actor in the titular role. Sharing the concept teaser of the film on social media after the launch at San Diego Comic Con, The demon king has arrived. Watch him come to life in our next project,” Rana wrote.



