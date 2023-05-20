Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka calls him 'Partner in crime', shares unseen monochrome PIC from vacation

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka are one of the most sought-after couples in Tollywood. They maintain a very lowkey personal life, away from the social media glare. However, now, the actor's wife shared an unseen pic from their vacation in Los Angeles. She also called him 'Best friend' and 'Partner in Crime'.

Miheeka Bajaj took to Instagram and shared a monochrome picture from their vacation in Los Angeles. In the pic, they can be seen twinning in black outfits and posing with their backs as they explore the streets, landscapes and buildings. Their faces are not visible in the pic as they posed with the pic facing back.

She captioned the pic with white and black hearts and added, "#PartnerInCrime #BestFriend #MiheekaBajaj."

Check out Rana Daggubati and Miheeka's pic here:



Rana Daggubati and Miheeka's marriage and pregnancy rumours

Last month, Rana and Miheeka caught headlines because of their pregnancy rumours. The star wife posted a video of walking on the beach and sparked pregnancy rumours. Several netizens in the comments section questioned her if she was pregnant. Later, after a few minutes, she deleted the video.

This is not the first time the couple have sparked pregnancy rumours. Last year in November, rumours were rife that the couple were expecting their first child. However, the rumours rested to an end when Rana Daggubati laughed it off after singer Kanika Kapoor congratulated him.

Rana and Miheeka Bajaj got married on August 8, 2020. It was a lockdown wedding attended only by their close friends and family members. The actor recently deleted all his posts on social media and left fans curious. However, his wife shares pics every now and then and takes the internet by fire.



Professional front

Coming to work terms, Rana Daggubati was last seen on the OTT show, Rana Naidu. The Leader star was seen alongside his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati in the show. The show has been adapted from the popular American crime series named Ray Donovan. The actor is yet to announce his next project.

