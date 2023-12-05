Rana Daggubati’s younger brother Abhiram's destination wedding: Here's everything you need to know

Abhiram Daggubati, the younger son of Telugu movie producer Suresh Babu and brother of actor-producer Rana Daggubati, is preparing to embark on his marital journey. Speculations suggest that the upcoming wedding will be a destination affair, attended by close family and friends.

Several months ago, news about Abhiram's engagement went viral, although the Daggubati family remained tight-lipped. According to the latest reports, the wedding is indeed happening and will take place in the beautiful tropical destination of Sri Lanka. The three-day event includes meticulously planned traditional pre-wedding festivities.

Today, at the airport, the entire Daggubati family was seen jetting off to the wedding location. Daggubati Suresh Babu, the groom Abhiram Daggubati, and the groom's sister Malavika Daggubati were spotted entering the airport.

Venkatesh Daggubati, along with the dashing actors Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya, was also seen in dapper looks as they were reportedly heading to the wedding location. Rana Daggubati's wife, Miheeka Daggubati, was seen accompanying the Daggubati family.

More about Abhiram Daggubati and Pratyusha wedding

Ongoing reports suggest that the wedding is scheduled to be held at a plush resort, with only 200 members invited to the ceremony. Reportedly, family members have already departed for the wedding venue in Sri Lanka.

According to the reports Abhiram got engaged to Pratyusha, a non-filmy background girl from Karamchedu village in Prakasham district, the native place of his grandfather, the legendary late D Ramanaidu. Reportedly, this match is said to be an arranged marriage, and Pratyusha is connected to the Daggubatis through her family.

Recent reports suggest that the wedding festivities will commence on Monday night with a welcome dinner, followed by a Mehendi party on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, the groom and bride-making ceremony will take place, with the muhurtham set at 8:50 p.m. The Daggubatis have also planned a grand reception for the film fraternity and friends upon their return.

Upcoming projects of Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, Abhiram Daggubati

In terms of upcoming projects, Abhiram Daggubati, venturing into film production, made his debut as a hero in director Teja's Ahimsa, which unfortunately did not perform well at the box office.

Venkatesh Daggubati's last film was F3, released in 2022, and he made his OTT debut with Rana Naidu, released on Netflix. The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Saindhav, his 75th film, set to release on January 13, 2024.

Saindhav is a crime thriller directed by Sailesh Kolanu and stars Venkatesh Daggubati in a ferociously antagonistic role. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, and Andrea Jeremiah. The music for the film is composed by Santosh Narayanan, and it is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli.

Compared to other Telugu mainstream actors, Rana Daggubati has proven his mettle as a performer in various genres. He has consistently supported quality content and also owns a VFX company called Spirit Media Private Limited. Earlier this year, Rana officially announced his forthcoming mythological film, Hiranyakashyap, at San Diego Comic-Con 2023.

