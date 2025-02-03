Rana Naidu 2: Arjun Rampal joins Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh for crime drama as a new entrant

Rana Daggubati’s much-loved crime drama show on Netflix, Rana Naidu, is set for a banger return in 2023. The Baahubali star’s rugged look and ferocious action moves made for an edge-of-the-seat thriller for audiences. And now, after two years, the makers have finally revealed that the show will return for a second season, but this time with an added star cast.

Recently, the OTT streaming platform Netflix announced the return of Rana Naidu in the second season. However, this time, the show would turn out to be extra gripping and all things action since Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal will be joining the stellar star cast.

Check out the post here:

According to the makers, they had planned on the second installment of Rana Naidu right during the release of the first part itself. Based on the first glimpse shared by the makers, Rana Naidu Season 2 would be more entertaining and feature edge-of-the-seat action sequences since, for the character this time, it would be more than personal.

Well, with the happy addition of Arjun Rampal, who has had the aura of many negative characters beforehand in movies, it would be interesting to watch what the makers have in store for the audience and if there would be any headlong clashes shown between the former and Rana Daggubati on-screen.

Moreover, it would be a sheer delight for fans of Rana Daggubati to watch him pick up his angry man character of Rana Naidu, who believes in fixing business for matters that threaten or endanger his loved ones.