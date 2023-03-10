Rana Naidu Ep 1, 2 Review: Slow narrative shift but gripping for Rana and Venkatesh's honest performance

TITLE: Rana Naidu

DIRECTORS: Karan Anshuman, Suparn S Varma

WRITERS: Karan Anshuman, Karmanya Ahuja, Ananya Mody, BVS Ravi, Vaibhav Vishal

CAST: Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi and others.

GENRE: Crime Drama

Set in Bombay, the real-life nephew-uncle duo, Rana and Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Rana Naidu is the adaption from the original Showtime series, Ray Donovan. This taut drama unfolds when his father Venky is unexpectedly released from prison, setting off a chain of events that shakes the Naidu family to its core. Rana (Rana Daggubati), and Naga (Venkatesh), his estranged father, come together onscreen for the first time.

Rana and Venkatesh Daggubati, with their kinetic energy, will have you on the edge of your seats but the pacing of the show is off, especially in the first. (Rana Daggubati), a celebrity fixer and Naga (Venkatesh), his father build a fairly gripping tale in the first two episodes of a 10-episode series. Rana does the dirty work, the go-to problem solver for the city’s top power players (some corrupt, some just dumb). While helping starlets bury their crimes, Rana Naidu contends with his father, Naga's sudden release from jail. Played by Venkatesh Daggubati, Naga's release from the jail sets off a chain of events that shake the Naidu family to its core.

The writing team puts in solid research even in supporting players, although the plotting may not always be engaging. Viewers might need some concentration to sort out the lineup, the large ensemble, the plots, and the dramas that are not connected to each other.

Surveen Chawla as Naina and Abhishek Banerjee as Jaffa make us believe that Rana Naidu clearly benefits from the strategic use of character actors in supporting roles. In most places, it is gripping and in a few, it simply feels disjointed, tired, or maybe both.

The Naidus are a deeply unhappy family. Structurally, the show looks very good as there are two sides to Rana's life- private and professional, that intersect in clever ways.

Rana Naidu Trailer

Rana has two brothers, one of them is Jaffa who was sexually abused as a child by a priest and is in an alcoholic state while the other is Sushant Singh, a little loner. Also, in the mix, there is a dead sister. As the story moves ahead, you will be introduced to new characters, also that bring major twists and turns to the story.

In the second episode, Naga tries to bond with his family while Rana handles Prince's (Gaurav Chopra) new problem. Amidst everything, a tentative relationship forms between his daughter Nitya and neighbour, Rehaan.

It suffers from many problems. The series opener has so much introductory work that it's reasonable to expect that it will take at least 4 episodes of a show to hit its stride.

The series is about a toxic father-son relationship. Venky and Rana play oddly lovable characters that audiences can’t help but root for.

It can be somewhat unfair to judge a show on two episodes, but from now, what it looks like is, a tiny handful of excellent performances that will sustain it.

Note: Rana Naidu's review is based only on two episodes.

