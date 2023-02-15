Rana Naidu Trailer: Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh lock horns in this high-voltage action drama; WATCH

The highly anticipated official trailer of Rana Naidu , the much-awaited Netflix series which features Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead roles, is finally out. The web series, which is touted to be an out-and-out action drama, features the Baahubali star as the titular character. Venkatesh, who is the real-life paternal uncle of Rana Daggubati, is appearing as Naidu's estranged father in the series which is directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S Varma.

The promising trailer of the Netflix series hints that the web series revolves around Rana Naidu, a 'fixer' who is an expert in solving the issues of high-profile celebrities. He has an extremely strained bond with his estranged father Naga Naidu, who returns from jail after serving a lifetime imprisonment. The 2.37 minutes long official trailer of Rana Naidu hints that the web series is a raw and brutal take on how far a father-son relationship can go wrong. The biggest highlight of the trailer is the performances of Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati, and the stellar supporting star cast.

Rana Daggubati on working with Venkatesh in Rana Naidu

At the trailer launch event of the Netflix series, the versatile actor extensively spoke about sharing the screen with his real-life uncle Venkatesh Daggubati once again. According to Rana Daggubati, it was extremely difficult for both stars to portray such complex characters, especially because of the foul language that is involved in the dialogues. "First the fact that somebody I love the most in life - I've to hate in this show. And it was very hard to use foul language. Because it was stressing him, it was stressing me too. It was fine as long as we were using it in Hindi. The minute it sounded in Telugu, it was just too much," Rana Daggubati explained.

"But I think in terms of the way the characters were written and the details that Karan and Suparn brought us in the readings - I think we were pretty much on to be able to do what we did. And unlike films, these are much longer where you are engaged with the characters for a longer period of time," added the talented actor.