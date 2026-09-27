Ranabaali Docu Series: When and where to watch Vijay Deverakonda’s documentary online before film's October 16 release

Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, is slated to release on October 16, 2026. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the makers are now all set to unveil a four-part docu-series exploring the history behind the story. Here are the details.

When and where to watch Ranabaali Docu-series

Taking to social media, the makers dropped a major update announcing Ranabaali ’s documentary series, which will explore the history behind the story. Making the announcement, the team wrote, “2 years of research. 150 years of forgotten history. What we were told was only one version. What happened was far more devastating.”

The team added, “Now, we go back to uncover what was buried, forgotten, and never spoken about. A slice of history. A story that deserves to be remembered. A truth that must never be forgotten. Ranabaali Never Forget - a 4-episode docu-series.”

With Vijay, Rashmika, and Rahul set to feature in the series, the first episode will be available to watch online from September 28, 2026, on the official handle of Mythri Movie Makers.

Here’s the post:

More about Ranabaali

Ranabaali is set in 19th-century South India and follows a fearless warrior who rises against British colonial oppression after witnessing his people suffer from hunger and exploitation. Alongside his wife, Jayamma, Ranabaali leads a fierce resistance against the ruthless British commissioner Sir Theodore Hector, raiding colonial grain supplies and waging guerrilla attacks to protect his community.

As the rebellion grows, his personal struggle transforms into a larger fight for dignity, justice, and freedom. Apart from Vijay and Rashmika, the film stars Arnold Vosloo in a key role.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Vijay Deverakonda will also star in Rowdy Janardhana, an action drama directed by Ravi Kiran Kola and co-starring Keerthy Suresh. The film is slated to release in theatres in December 2026.

Moreover, the actor has also announced his project with Hi Nanna director Shouryuv. Tentatively titled VDxShouryuv, the film is billed as a romantic actioner, with the songs and background score composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will headline the action film Mysaa, directed by Rawindra Pulle. The movie is slated to release on November 27, 2026. She is also rumoured to be part of Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone’s Raaka, though official confirmation is awaited.

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