Ranabaali First Single: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna exude romance in the track Endhayya Saami

Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, is slated to release in theatres on October 16, 2026. Now, ahead of its theatrical debut, the makers have unveiled a melodious romantic number featuring the lead pair.

Ranabaali 1st Single Endhayya Saami

The makers have released the first single from Ranabaali , titled Endhayya Saami. Composed by Ajay-Atul, the track features visuals from the film, exploring the romance between the lead characters and setting the mood for some blissful moments.

Watch it here:

Penned in Telugu by ‘SaraswatiPutra’ Ramajogayya Sastry, the song is crooned by Ajay Gogavale and Shweta Mohan. It has also been released in other languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.

Earlier, the team unveiled the teaser for Ranabaali. The glimpse introduced Vijay Deverakonda ’s character as a savage and feared figure who stands against the British forces. Set in the late 1800s, the film follows the gritty warrior Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali.

The teaser also introduced The Mummy actor Arnold Vosloo as the main antagonist, with his character portrayed as a ruthless oppressor. Rashmika Mandanna also appears in a blink-and-miss moment, while the teaser’s cliffhanger ending hints at something more to the legendary tale.

Initially, the film was scheduled to release on September 11, 2026. However, it was later postponed to October 16. Following Rashmika’s injury while filming Mysaa, it was reported that she would only be able to complete her portions for Ranabaali later, resulting in the film’s release being pushed back from its original date. The team recently confirmed that the entire shoot has been wrapped up.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Vijay Deverakonda will also star in Rowdy Janardhana, an action drama directed by Ravi Kiran Kola and co-starring Keerthy Suresh. The film is slated to release in theatres in December 2026.

Moreover, the actor has also announced his project with Hi Nanna director Shouryuv. Tentatively titled VDxShouryuv, the film is billed as a romantic actioner, with the musical tracks and score composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will headline the action film Mysaa, directed by Rawindra Pulle. The movie is slated to release on November 27, 2026. She is also rumoured to be part of Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone’s Raaka, though official confirmation is awaited.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Fauzi: Prabhas starrer producer confirms film to be delayed from December 3, calls it grand like Baahubali