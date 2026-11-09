Ranabaali OTT Release: When and where to watch Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s period action drama

Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, was released in theaters on October 16, 2026. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is all set to debut online. Here are the OTT details.

When and where to watch Ranabaali

Ranabaali is set to premiere on Netflix and begin streaming on November 13, 2026. The official update was shared by the team, which read, “Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali osthunnadu.” (Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali is coming.)

Here’s the update:

The movie will stream in Telugu and will also be available in dubbed versions, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Official trailer and plot of Ranabaali

Set in 19th-century Rayalaseema during British colonial rule, Ranabaali follows the extraordinary journey of Singanamala Kapin Bobbili Ranabaali, a child born under mysterious circumstances and destined to fulfil a greater purpose. According to a spiritual prophecy, his life is bound to a predetermined mission, and he is destined to live only until that purpose is accomplished.

As he grows up, Ranabaali transforms into a formidable warrior, earning a reputation for his courage and strength. Despite his fierce nature, he discovers a gentler side through his marriage to Jayamma, whose love brings warmth and emotional balance to his life.

Meanwhile, Rayalaseema faces a devastating famine, with severe drought, food shortages, and widespread suffering among its people. The British administration, under the authority of Sir Theodore Hector, continues to impose heavy taxes and pursue large-scale grain exports to Imperial Britain, even as the local population struggles to survive.

Unable to remain silent while his people suffer, Ranabaali rises against the authorities and vows to prevent the export of food supplies from his homeland.

As the confrontation intensifies, Ranabaali's commitment to his mission begins to affect his personal life. His prolonged absence and relentless pursuit of justice create emotional distance between him and Jayamma. Amid these struggles, Jayamma discovers the truth behind the prophecy associated with her husband's birth.

With his homeland's survival at stake and his personal relationships tested, Ranabaali continues his fight against the administration. His journey ultimately becomes a battle to protect his people and challenge a system that places its ambitions above human lives.

Cast and crew of Ranabaali

Ranabaali stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Apart from the couple, the film features The Mummy actor Arnold Vosloo, Easwari Rao, Luke McGibney, Vladimir Angelove, Benedict Garrett, Zachary Coffin, Geoffrey Giuliano, Raja Ravindra, Mime Madhu, Vinod Sagar, and more in key roles.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is co-written by him and Pramod Tammineni. Produced by Mythri Movies Makers, the Ajay-Atul duo composed the musical tracks and score. Nirav Shah and Jishnu Bhattacharjee served as the cinematographers, while Karthika Srinivas edited it.

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