Ranabaali: Rashmika Mandanna equates her beloved Vijay Deverakonda’s performance with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 The Rule

Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, recently arrived in theatres. Now, Rashmika has drawn a comparison between her husband’s performance in the film and Allu Arjun’s portrayal of Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Ranabaali: Rashmika Mandanna links Vijay Deverakonda’s performance to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2

Speaking at a press conference, Rashmika Mandanna opened up about Vijay Deverakonda’s transformation into his character in Ranabaali. She said, “When I was seeing Ranabaali be Ranabaali, there’s a full difference between Vijay and Ranabaali. Completely. Even on set, when I would speak to him off-camera, there’s one sense of Ranabaali. I’m like, where is Viju? You know?”

Rashmika added that it took her some time to understand the depth and intensity of his performance. She explained that certain characters completely consume an actor, making them experience every emotion associated with the role. Watching Vijay immerse himself so deeply in his character was a completely new experience for her.

Drawing a comparison with Allu Arjun’s performance in Pushpa 2: The Rule, the actress said, “Of course, there was a similar experience in Pushpa 2 when Bunny sir was doing that. Bunny sir as Bunny sir and Bunny sir as Pushpa were two different people. Like that, when I saw Viju…I’ve seen him personally at home. When I saw him on set, it was just different. The actors who perform know the feeling.”

Concluding her remarks, Rashmika reflected on her experience working with Vijay in their previous films, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. She said, “But genuinely speaking, we did Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade; I feel like Ranabaali and Jayamma touched me. It felt different this time. For me, with the overall film, I have to say it’s him. He’s a one-man show.”

More about Ranabaali

Set against the backdrop of the Great Madras Famine of 1876-1878, Ranabaali follows Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, a legendary warrior born under a mysterious prophecy in the hills of Rayalaseema. After growing up to become a skilled horseman and marrying Jayamma, his peaceful village life is shattered by a devastating famine exacerbated by the greed and cruelty of colonial rulers.

When the ruthless officer Sir Theodore Hector threatens his land and people, Ranabaali rises in fierce resistance to defend his community and its freedom, with the unwavering support of his wife, Jayamma.

Apart from Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, the film features The Mummy actor Arnold Vosloo in a key role.

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