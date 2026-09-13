Ranabaali: Rashmika Mandanna wraps up shoot for Vijay Deverakonda’s actioner with Endhayya Saami song to be dropped soon

Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, is slated to release on October 16, 2026. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the team has confirmed that the actress has wrapped up her portions.

Ranabaali: Rashmika Mandanna wraps up filming for Vijay Deverakonda starrer action drama

In a short video shared by the Ranabaali team, Rashmika Mandanna appeared in her role as Jayamma, with her character appearing to be pregnant. As the actress wrapped up her shoot, the video featured director Rahul Sankrityan and Vijay Deverakonda embracing her.

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Sharing the update, the team penned, “It's a wrap for Jayamma. We will dearly miss you on sets, Rashmika Mandanna. The much-loved Endhayya Saami out very soon.” While the song was teased earlier by the team, it seems the entire track will be unveiled by the team.

Here’s the post:

Earlier, the team released the teaser for Ranabaali . The glimpse introduced him as a savage and feared figure who stands against the British forces. Set in the late 1800s, the film follows the gritty warrior named Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali.

In the teaser, Ranabaali introduces The Mummy actor Arnold Vosloo as the main antagonist, with his character portrayed as a ruthless oppressor. Moreover, the teaser also features Rashmika Mandanna in a blink-and-miss moment, with its cliffhanger ending hinting at something more to the legendary tale.

Initially, the film was supposed to release on September 11, 2026. However, it was later postponed to October 16. Following Rashmika Mandanna’s injury while filming Mysaa, it was reported that she would only be able to complete filming for Ranabaali later, resulting in the release being pushed from its original date.

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Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Vijay Deverakonda will also star in Rowdy Janardhana, an action drama directed by Ravi Kiran Kola and co-starring Keerthy Suresh. The film is slated to release in theatres in December 2026.

Moreover, the actor has also announced his project with Hi Nanna director Shouryuv. Tentatively titled VDxShouryuv, the film is billed as a romantic actioner, with the musical tracks and score composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Meanwhile, Rashmika will headline the action film Mysaa, directed by Rawindra Pulle. The movie is slated to release on November 27, 2026. She is also rumoured to be part of Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone’s Raaka, though official confirmation is awaited.

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