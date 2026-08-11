Ranabaali Release Date: Not September 11, Vijay Deverakonda’s action film out on October 30, 2026? Here’s what we know

Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, was previously scheduled to release in theaters on September 11, 2026. Following the actress’ recent injury, it seems that the film has been postponed to October instead.

Ranabaali Release Date

According to Gulte, the makers of Ranabaali are now eyeing October 30, 2026, as the film’s release date. Following Rashmika Mandanna’s recent injury, the actress is said to be recovering well, and the film is expected to hit the big screens in October instead of September this year.

For those unaware, Rashmika Mandanna recently sustained a hip injury while filming her movie Mysaa. As the actress recovers, there have been speculations about the remaining portions of Ranabaali and its release date.

Ranabaali is reportedly based on real incidents that took place during British rule in the late 1800s, with Vijay Deverakonda playing a fierce warrior. Alongside Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, the film will also feature Arnold Vosloo in a key role. Interestingly, the film also marks Vijay and Rashmika’s first on-screen collaboration following their marriage.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Vijay Deverakonda is next set to star in the movie Rowdy Janardhana, an action drama directed by Ravi Kiran Kola and co-starring Keerthy Suresh. The film is slated to release in theaters in December 2026.

Moreover, the actor has also announced his project with Hi Nanna director Shouryuv. Tentatively titled VDxShouryuv, the film is billed as a romantic actioner, with Hesham Abdul Wahab handling the musical compositions.

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the romantic comedy Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania. A spiritual sequel to Cocktail (2012), the film follows a couple whose vacation takes an unexpected turn after they meet a free-spirited woman who develops feelings for the man. The film received mixed reviews upon release.

Additionally, Rashmika will headline the action film Mysaa, directed by Rawindra Pulle. She is also rumoured to be part of Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone’s Raaka, though an official confirmation is awaited.

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