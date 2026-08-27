Ranabaali Release Date: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s action drama to hit big screens on October 16, 2026

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to star together in the period action drama Ranabaali, marking their first collaboration after their marriage. Now, instead of September 11, 2026, the movie will hit the big screens on October 16, 2026.

Ranabaali Release Date

Taking to social media, the makers of Ranabaali shared a new poster featuring Vijay and captioned it, “The darkest chapter of our history opens this October.” With the new release date, the movie will hit the box office in the same week as Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 and the Dhanush and Mammootty-led Om: Chapter 1.

Here’s the post:

Ranabaali is reportedly based on real incidents from British rule in the late 1800s, with Vijay Deverakonda playing a fierce warrior. Alongside Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead, the film will also feature Arnold Vosloo in a key role.

As Rashmika Mandanna suffered an injury while filming Mysaa, it was reported that she would only be able to complete filming for Ranabaali later, delaying the release from its original date. Now, the new release date has been confirmed.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Vijay Deverakonda will also star in Rowdy Janardhana, an action drama directed by Ravi Kiran Kola and co-starring Keerthy Suresh. The film is slated to release in theatres in December 2026.

Moreover, the actor has also announced his project with Hi Nanna director Shouryuv. Tentatively titled VDxShouryuv, the film is billed as a romantic actioner, with Hesham Abdul Wahab handling the musical compositions.

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the romantic comedy Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania. A spiritual sequel to Cocktail (2012), the film follows a couple whose vacation takes an unexpected turn after they meet a free-spirited woman who develops feelings for the man. The film received mixed reviews upon release.

Additionally, Rashmika will headline the action film Mysaa, directed by Rawindra Pulle. She is also rumoured to be part of Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone’s Raaka, though official confirmation is awaited.

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