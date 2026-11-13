Ranabaali Review: Vijay Deverakonda’s intensity as warrior gets undone by subpar writing and execution

Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, was released in theaters on October 16, 2026. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the period action drama is now available for streaming online.

If planning to watch it, here’s the Pinkvilla review for you to check out.

The Plot

Set in 19th-century British-ruled Rayalaseema, Ranabaali follows Singanamala Kapin Bobbili Ranabaali, a warrior born under a mysterious spiritual prophecy that determines his destiny. As he marries Jayamma and embraces a life beyond warfare, Rayalaseema is devastated by the Great Famine of 1876–1878.

When British official Sir Theodore Hector prioritises grain exports to Britain over the survival of the local population, Ranabaali rises against colonial exploitation and leads a rebellion to protect his homeland. As his struggle intensifies, Jayamma uncovers the truth behind his prophecy and the extraordinary purpose of his existence. The rest of the film portrays a warrior's fight for his people's survival and dignity.

What works in Ranabaali

Ranabaali makes a strong impression with its grand visuals, rooted storytelling and emotionally engaging performances. Vijay Deverakonda brings intensity and conviction to the titular role, while his chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna adds warmth and emotional depth to the narrative.

The film deserves appreciation for its authentic period setting, detailed production design and rustic visuals that bring 19th-century Rayalaseema to life. The first half is particularly engaging, taking time to establish the characters, local traditions and the growing conflict against British rule.

The action sequences are staged with impressive scale and raw intensity, delivering several satisfying moments. The use of Rayalaseema dialect, folklore and cultural traditions further adds to the film's authenticity and gives it a distinct regional identity.

Watch the trailer here:

What doesn’t work in Ranabaali

Despite its visual grandeur and strong performances, Ranabaali is held back by its lengthy runtime and uneven storytelling. The pacing becomes noticeably slow in the second half, with repetitive rebellion sequences affecting the film's momentum.

The screenplay also becomes predictable, following a familiar hero-centric formula with few unexpected turns. At times, the film struggles to balance its serious historical backdrop with larger-than-life action and hero elevations, making the narrative feel uneven.

The British antagonists are also portrayed with little depth, leaving the central conflict less engaging than it could have been. Additionally, the excessive graphic violence becomes repetitive rather than impactful, while the music fails to leave a lasting impression or elevate the film's major emotional moments.

The Performances

Vijay Deverakonda delivers a committed performance as Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, putting noticeable effort into the Rayalaseema dialect and convincingly portraying a 19th-century rebel. He is particularly effective in the emotional and domestic portions, although his body language feels slightly stiff in a few intense action sequences.

Rashmika Mandanna emerges as one of the film's strongest performers, bringing natural expressions, convincing regional diction and emotional depth to Jayamma. Her chemistry with Vijay adds warmth to the narrative, even though her character has limited involvement in the larger rebellion.

Additionally, Arnold Vosloo makes a strong impression as Sir Theodore Hector, using his commanding screen presence and restrained performance to portray a menacing British official. However, the relatively generic characterisation limits his overall impact and raises questions about bringing in the Mummy actor.

The Verdict

Ranabaali is a visually impressive period action drama backed by stunning performances from Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Its authentic setting, cultural elements, and emotionally engaging moments work in its favour. However, a lengthy runtime, uneven pacing and excessive violence prevent it from becoming memorable.

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