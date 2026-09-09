Ranabaali Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda turns into ultimate ‘savage’ warrior alongside Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to headline the period action film Ranabaali, slated to release on October 16, 2026. Ahead of the movie’s release, the makers have unveiled a fiery teaser that explores the gritty and rustic world of the period film.

Ranabaali Teaser

In the 2-minute-and-32-second-long teaser, Ranabaali is introduced as a savage and feared figure who stands against the British forces. Set in the late 1800s, the gritty warrior, named Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, is portrayed by Vijay Deverakonda in a new look.

Watch it here:

In the teaser, Ranabaali introduces The Mummy actor Arnold Vosloo as the main antagonist, with his character portrayed as a ruthless oppressor. Moreover, the teaser also features Rashmika Mandanna in a blink-and-miss moment, with its cliffhanger ending hinting at something more to the legendary tale.

Initially, the film was supposed to release on September 11, 2026. However, it was later postponed to October 16. Following Rashmika Mandanna ’s injury while filming Mysaa, it was reported that she would only be able to complete filming for Ranabaali later, resulting in the release being pushed from its original date.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Vijay Deverakonda will also star in Rowdy Janardhana, an action drama directed by Ravi Kiran Kola and co-starring Keerthy Suresh. The film is slated to release in theatres in December 2026.

Moreover, the actor has also announced his project with Hi Nanna director Shouryuv. Tentatively titled VDxShouryuv, the film is billed as a romantic actioner, with the musical tracks and score composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the romantic comedy Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania. A spiritual sequel to Cocktail (2012), the film follows a couple whose vacation takes an unexpected turn after they meet a free-spirited woman who develops feelings for the man. The film received mixed reviews upon its release.

Additionally, Rashmika will headline the action film Mysaa, directed by Rawindra Pulle. The movie is slated to release on November 27, 2026. She is also rumoured to be part of Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone’s Raaka, though official confirmation is awaited.

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