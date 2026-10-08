Ranabaali Trailer Review: Vijay Deverakonda’s rebellious actioner blends with romance feat Rashmika Mandanna

Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, is slated to release in theaters on October 16, 2026. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the actioner explores the tale of a valiant warrior set against the backdrop of pre-Independence India. Ahead of its release, the makers have unveiled the film’s trailer.

Ranabaali Trailer Review

Spanning 3 minutes and 56 seconds, the trailer introduces a world where people suffer under tyrannical rule. As the underprivileged struggle with famine, a warrior blessed by the gods takes it upon himself to save his people, setting the stage for an epic battle against all odds.

Watch it here:

With the ambition of the story evident in the trailer, the production value and visuals stay true to the narrative. However, the edit does not deliver a major high point, with some stereotypical tropes evident at times. Moreover, the concept of “The One” saviour and the tease of a spiritual awakening feel somewhat saturated. However, analysing the narrative and character arcs in depth before the final product arrives would be premature.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna once again share chemistry on the big screen, and their fans are likely to enjoy the blend of romance with the action of the film. Moreover, with The Mummy actor Arnold Vosloo playing the main antagonist, it remains to be seen how effectively he portrays the film’s truly villainous character.

Ranabaali is set in 19th-century South India and follows a fearless warrior who rises against British colonial oppression after witnessing his people suffer from hunger and exploitation. Alongside his wife, Jayamma, Ranabaali leads a fierce resistance against the ruthless British commissioner Sir Theodore Hector, raiding colonial grain supplies and launching guerrilla attacks to protect his community.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Vijay Deverakonda will also star in Rowdy Janardhana, an action drama directed by Ravi Kiran Kola and co-starring Keerthy Suresh. The film was initially slated to release in theaters in December 2026, but an update is yet to be made.

The actor has also announced a project with Hi Nanna director Shouryuv. Tentatively titled VDxShouryuv, the film is billed as a romantic actioner, with the songs and background score composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will headline the action film Mysaa, directed by Rawindra Pulle. The movie is slated to release on November 27, 2026. She is also rumoured to be part of Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone’s Raaka, although an official confirmation is awaited.

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