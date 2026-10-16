Ranabaali Twitter Review: 9 Tweets to read before watching Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s period action drama

Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, was released in theatres on October 16, 2026. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the period action drama also features The Mummy actor Arnold Vosloo in a co-lead role.

If you are planning to watch the film in theatres this week, here’s what audiences have to say about it.

Ranabaali Twitter Review

One viewer expressed disappointment with Ranabaali, stating that although the film had an expansive scale and a solid premise, its screenplay was tedious. They added that the stunning visuals and elaborate sets could not compensate for the lack of emotional depth and the flat performances, describing it as a boring watch. They further remarked that there was little positive to say about the film.

Another netizen praised Vijay Deverakonda ’s performance, calling it a career-best and describing the interval fight sequence as a major highlight that guaranteed goosebumps. They also identified the song Edhandhaya Saami as the film’s biggest highlight and felt that it marked a strong comeback for the actor.

A third netizen appreciated the director’s research and the use of real locations but felt that the film lacked an emotional connection. They noted that its considerable potential had been undermined by a half-baked screenplay, sluggish pacing, and weak background music. However, they praised the performances of the lead actors and the supporting cast while pointing out that the film contained several unnecessary scenes.

Another viewer urged Vijay to bring someone on board to help him select better scripts, adding that fans had been waiting for his comeback for a long time.

Here are the reactions:

More about Ranabaali

Set against the backdrop of the Great Madras Famine of 1876-1878, Ranabaali follows Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, a legendary warrior born under a mysterious prophecy in the hills of Rayalaseema. After growing up to become a skilled horseman and marrying Jayamma, his peaceful village life is shattered by a devastating famine worsened by the greed and cruelty of colonial rulers.

When the ruthless officer Sir Theodore Hector threatens his land and people, Ranabaali rises in fierce resistance to defend his community’s freedom, with the unwavering support of his wife.

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