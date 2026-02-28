Ranabaali's Endhayya Saami Song Out: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's FIRST look for period actioner teases intense chemistry

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to surprise their fans with their first film together after their Udaipur wedding. The first look of their characters, Ranabaali and Jayamma, is out, and fans can’t keep calm. Giving a sweet surprise to the couple, the makers also dropped a new song from the upcoming period drama. Take a look!

Ranabaali first look out

Two days after Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding, the first look from the upcoming actioner has been unveiled. Minutes ago, the team of their film, Ranabaali, dropped an intriguing poster unveiling their characters, Ranabaali and Jayamma. The makers also gave a surprise to the newlywedded couple and their fans by releasing the song, Endhayya Saami.

The team also revealed that the film will have a grand release worldwide on September 11, 2026. Sharing the good news, they wrote, “Our RANABAALI and JAYAMMA. Together, forever. Celebrating their love with this special surprise.”

Check it out:

Ranabaali's Endhayya Saami song released

Apart from the intriguing poster revealing their looks from the film, the makers also teased fans by releasing a 1-minute 20-second song titled Endhayya Saami. The video showcases family members preparing for the Haldi and Mehendi event of Ranabaali and Jayamma. Finally, the couple gets married and is given a warm welcome in their new home.

While the newlyweds seem intimidated at first, the ice between them eventually breaks, paying way to a lovely and cute bond. The sweet hide-and-seek moments lead to them finally getting warm towards each other. At the end of the video, the team penned a sweet message, “Happy married life, Vijay and Rashmika”, for their lead actors.

The makers also revealed that this is a special surprise from team Ranabaali, “celebrating this special moment in the lives of our Ranabaali and Jayamma.” The song’s been released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Check it out:

Ranabaali is the third film of Vijay and Rashmika after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, is a period drama set in the British Raj. The Mummy actor Arnold Vosloo is also making his Indian film debut with the film.

