Ranarangam OTT release: When and where to watch Sharwanand and Kajal Aggarwal starrer action crime film online

Ranarangam is a Telugu action crime film that premiered in 2019. Directed by Sudheer Varma, the movie, starring Sharwanand and Kajal Aggarwal, performed well in theaters. Now, it is available for free on OTT for a limited time. If you want to watch it online, keep reading.

When and where to watch Ranarangam

Sharwanand starrer Ranarangam will be streaming for free from February 28 to March 2 on Sun NXT. Making the announcement on X, they wrote, "Nee erangi aadadha kabila idhu un kaalam illa! Watch Ayirathil Oruvan & Ranarangam for free from Feb 28 to Mar 2 on Sun NXT."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Ranarangam

The story of Ranarangam begins with Sanjay, a contractor in Spain, seeking an MLA’s help to clear a slum for a lucrative airport project. He approaches liquor baron Deva, but he refuses, leading to conflict.

In the 1990s Visakhapatnam, Deva and his friends sell black-market movie tickets. After alcohol prohibition in 1995, he entered the illegal liquor trade, clashing with MLA Simhachalam. Following a six-month imprisonment, Deva seizes control, but Simhachalam retaliates by killing his friend and wife, Gita. Enraged, Deva wipes out Simhachalam’s empire, forcing him into hiding.

Years later, Deva, now close to Doctor Geetha, survives an assassination attempt by Sanjay, who works with his enemies. Simhachalam kidnaps Geetha and Sahasra, but Deva reveals he has already killed Simhachalam. His own aide, Suri, is the mastermind. Betrayed by his men, Suri is killed along with Sanjay and the Home Minister. Deva returns to Spain, concluding the story.

Cast and crew of Ranarangam

Ranarangam is directed and written by Sudheer Varma, who also handled the screenplay. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, the movie features Sharwanand in the lead role, alongside Kajal Aggarwal and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

The film’s visuals were captured by cinematographer Divakar Mani, while Naveen Nooli handled the editing. The music was composed by Karthik Rodriguez, Prashant Pillai, and Sunny MR.