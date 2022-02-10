Ranbir Kapoor congratulates Hey Sinamika team; Gives a shout out to Kajal Aggarwal, Dulquer Salmaan
South movies and stars are making their way into Bollywood and how. With movies like Pushpa, Baahubali and RRR, the distance between the two industries is vanishing. B-Town heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor praised the team of Hey Sinamika and even said that he is looking forward to work his lead Kajal Aggarwal.
The Rockstar actor said in his recent video, “I want to congratulate the team of Hey Sinamika. I am a big fan of Dulquer’s work. Really admire him as an actor. Have worked with Aditi before, who has been a fine actor and a beautiful person. I enjoyed watching Kajal’s work and hope to work with her sometime’ soon. And my absolute favourite is Brinda mam. Had the good fortune of working with her on various songs and have so much respect and love for her.” Reacting to this, chorographer Brinda Gopal wrote, “Thank you so much Ranbir for your support. I’ve always admired you as an actor and you are a wonderful human being”.
Check out the post below:
Hey Sinamika stars Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead. This romantic drama has been directed by Brinda and talks about the life of the married couple. After being together for 5 years, the wife wants to get rid of her stay-at-home husband for good. Produced by Jio Studios and Global One Studios, Preetha Jayaraman has handled the cinematography for the film.
The audience is eagerly waiting for Dulquer Salmaan’s next in theatres on 3 March.
