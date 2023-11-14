PICS: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna recreate iconic Korean heart with Nandamuri Balakrishna on Unstoppable 3

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s talk show, Unstoppable with NBK, has entered its third season. The show has seen several prominent faces over the past seasons, including SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda, and many more.

The show’s third season premiered on October 17th, featuring the cast and crew of Balayya’s latest film, Bhagavanth Kesari. In the latest update, Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga have appeared as guests on the show to promote their upcoming film Animal.

Animal team exudes suave as they appear in Unstoppable with NBK

Pinkvilla has been able to get its hands on a few pictures of the four stars. Ranbir Kapoor decided to keep it casual with a comfortable brown shirt and a white t-shirt, which he paired with brown pants. As for Rashmika Mandanna, she donned an elegant and classy black saree. The helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga was seen in a traditional blue Kurta, while Balayya opted for a black designer blazer with a black shirt.

The four of them also posed for the camera, making Korean hearts with their hands, something that Rashmika Mandanna has been seen doing on several occasions before this as well.

More about Animal

Animal is touted to be a crime thriller film. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, the film features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor, and many more in prominent roles. The makers of the film released the teaser on September 28th, coinciding with the Barfi actor’s 40th birthday, which has garnered high praise from fans and critics alike. Additionally, they have also released three songs from the film, titled Hua Main, Satranga, and Papa Meri Jaan. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on December 1st and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada languages.

