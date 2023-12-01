Ranbir Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput to Malayalam cinema’s 'beloved grandma': Subbalakshmi is no more

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death

Veteran Malayalam actress R. Subbalakshmi passed away on Thursday night at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The actress was of the age of 87 years old.

Subbalakshmi was born in Thrissur, Kerala, in 1936. She was a former music and dance teacher at Jawahar Bal Bhavan. The actress was the first woman composer of All India Radio in South India stations.

Subbalakshmi made her debut in the film industry in 2002. The actress was known for her charming smile and her ability to bring laughter to audiences. Notably, the actress has worked in over 65 television serials and entertained fans with her performances in live music concerts.

Subbalakshmi's last film was Don directed by Cibi Chakravarthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan. The actress is set to be featured in the upcoming Sanskrit film Madhubhashitham, directed by Suresh Gayathri, with Lakshmi Gopalaswamy in a key role. Subbalakshmi's death is a loss to the Malayalam film industry. She was a beloved actress who will be remembered for her timeless portrayals.

Over the years, Subbalakshmi made her presence felt in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Sanskrit languages. The actress was also a popular choice for directors in many hit commercials. Famous Indian dancer and actress Thara Kalyan is her daughter.

Subbalakshmi often played the typical Muthassi ( Granny) role in movies but won many hearts for her inimitable portrayal albeit having less screen time. Nandanam, Kalyanaraman, Rappakal, Thilakam, and Pandipada are her most popular movies. The actress's role as Karthyayani in Kalyanaraman still brings a smile across every Malayali face for Subbalakshmi’s love story plot in the movie.

Subbalakshmi is no more; granddaughter Sowbhagya pens a note

Subbalakshmi's granddaughter, Sowbhagya Venkitesh, shared a heartfelt message, "I lost her. 30 years of my strength and love. My Ammamma, My Subbu, My baby. Thank you for the prayers."

Subbalakshmi was a versatile artist who will be remembered for her contributions to the Malayalam film industry.

At this time of grief, Pinkvilla extends its deepest condolences to the friends and family of the bereaved.

