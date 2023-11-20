Ranbir Kapoor TEASES Rashmika Mandanna; mentions Vijay Deverakonda on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s talk show

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga were recently spotted in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s talk show called Unstoppable With NBK promoting their next film Animal.

The talk show had a lot of fun moments to remember and adore but one of them saw Ranbir Kapoor poking fun at Rashmika and teased her by mentioning rumored boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda’s name. The actor had put Rashmika under the spotlight by making Nandamuri Balakrishna ask her to choose between Ranbir and Vijay.

Animal team at Nandamuri Balakrishna’s show

The Animal team was seen in a completely vibrant and fun mood as they were welcomed at the chat show with Nandamuri Balakrishna. Ranbir Kapoor was seen doing a few steps on Animal’s track and was also dancing to Nandamuri Balakrishna’s own 2017 film Paisa Vasool’s song. To everyone’s awe, Ranbir Kapoor also spoke a few lines in Telugu as well narrating a line from another Nandamuri Balakrishna film called Legend.

Additionally, Vijay Deverakonda also made a call to Rashmika Mandanna where she was filled with smiles and blush. Ranbir also added that he and the Animal team tried to guess the plot of Rashmika’s next film with Allu Arjun, Pushpa: The Rule while filming as well.

More about Animal

Animal is the next pan-Indian film which originally been made in the Hindi language with Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and many more playing important roles in it. The film is an action-thriller that revolves around a troubled father-son relationship in a gangster-oriented background.

The film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is hitting the big screens on December 1st, 2023 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The team of Animal had also showcased the teaser of the film on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa recently as well.

Following Animal, Ranbir Kapoor is expected to join Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari for his magnum opus Ramayana film which is rumored to have Sai Pallavi and Yash in important roles. Meanwhile, it is also confirmed that Ranbir will be joining Ayan Mukherji once again for the sequel to their previous film Brahmastra.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in the Hindi film Rainbow next and also in the highly awaited Allu Arjun movie, Pushpa: The Rule. The actress is also playing the lead role in a Telugu film called Girlfriend.

