Ranbir Kapoor wishes to have gotten a role like Allu Arjun in Pushpa: I was like..

Allu Arjun is one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry. Known for charismatic style and powerful acting, he has emerged a big name, not only in the South but all over the globe. He never fails to suprised his fans with his choice of movies. His performance in his last movie Pushpa has created a stir in the audience as well as some of the Bollywood actors which also includes Ranbir Kapoor.

Recently while promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhooti Main Makaar, the Saawariya actor expressed his desire to play Allu Arjun's character in Pushpa. He said, "If I had gotten a character like this, it would have been so nice,” said Ranbir Kapoor expressing his wish to play Allu Arjun's character.Kapoor was also asked to about the films which has impact on him to which he replied, "Just in last two years I think three films that impacted me in terms of performances would be Allu Arjun in Pushpa, Also Alia Bhatt in Gangubai and RRR were impactful for him."He further added, "All these films impacted me a lot, as an audience, and even as an actor, I was like wow, If I had gotten a character like this, it would have been so nice."

About Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun began his career as an child artist in 1985 with Vijetha and made a cameo appearance in 2001 in the film Daddy. He made his acting debut in year 2003 with Gangotri which was produced by his father Allu Aravind along with C. Ashwini Dutt and directed by K. Raghavendra Rao . He then got the role for which he won the Nandi Special Jury Award and the CineMAA Award for Best Actor (Critics. The film was Arya along Anu Mehta and Siva Balaji.

Some of his notable work are Arya 2 , Vedam , Julayi , Race Gurram, S/O Satyamurthy, Rudhramadevi, Sarrainodu, DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham , Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) including Pushpa: The rise.

About Pushpa

The movie revolves around the red sandalwood smuggling and it also stars Rashmika Mandanna. Allu Arjun is currenly shooting for its sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. Apart from this, he has also signed some big brands.