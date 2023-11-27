Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal makers make a request to Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli ahead of Hyderabad event; Netizens REACT

A grand pre-release event for the much-anticipated film Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will take place today, November 27, at Malla Reddy University in Hyderabad. Superstar Mahesh Babu and Director SS Rajamouli to grace the event as chief guests.

Apart from Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli, the event will also be attended by Bhushan Kumar, the film's producer, and the cast members including Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The presence of Telugu cinema superstars Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli will undoubtedly elevate the Animal pre-release event, creating immense anticipation for their upcoming collaboration, SSMB29. Fans have been eagerly awaiting an update from the makers, and the Animal movie team has playfully echoed this sentiment by tweeting to Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli, requesting a new film update from SSMB29 that they could unveil tonight on the Animal Pre-release event stage.

The official Twitter (now X) handle of the Animal movie team posted, "Can we expect an update tomorrow on THE #ANIMAL STAGE @ssrajamouli @urstrulyMahesh? #AnimalPreReleaseEvent" along with a wink emoji.”

Check out the Animal movie tweet about the Mahesh Babu and SS. Rajamouli movie update below

Fans eagerly await Mahesh Babu's SSMB29 update

The team's tweet has sparked excitement among fans, who have flooded the post with comments requesting an update on Mahesh Babu's upcoming film SSMB29. Fans from all over the world are eagerly awaiting an update on this highly anticipated project.

Check out the comments of fans under the Animal Tweet below

More about Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

At the heart of the story is a complex father-son relationship, with Ranbir Kapoor portraying a man dedicated to safeguarding his family and their concealed truth. Anil Kapoor embodies the role of Ranbir's father, Balbir Singh, while Rashmika Mandanna steps into the character of Geetanjali, a potential romantic interest for Ranbir's character. In contrast, Bobby Deol is a formidable and menacing villain in Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is set to hit theaters on December 1, 2023.

Check out the Animal movie trailer below

Upcoming projects of Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu's next film is Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film is expected to be a major breakthrough for Mahesh. The star-studded cast also includes Prakash Raj, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishna.

It's clear from the cast list that Guntur Kaaram will feature a mix of rising stars and seasoned veterans. The casting process for the film has had its share of ups and downs, and hopefully, all the changes made will work in favor of Trivikram Srinivas's direction.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is reportedly in talks to collaborate with SS Rajamouli for the first time. Despite both being among the biggest names in Telugu cinema, it's surprising that they haven't worked together yet. Therefore, the anticipation surrounding SSMB29 is particularly high. We'll need to wait for official confirmation to know more about this collaboration.

