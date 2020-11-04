Rang De actor Nithiin shares a heartwarming post for Jwala Gutta for her latest accomplishment

The Bheeshma actor Nithiin took to his Twitter account to congratulate Jwala Gutta as she launched her academy. Take a look.

The well known southern actor Nithiin shared a heartfelt post for Jwala Gutta for her latest accomplishment. The Bheeshma actor took to his Twitter account to congratulate Jwala Gutta. Nithiin wrote in his Twitter post, "Congratulationsss J. super happy for u." The popular actor Nithiin was seen in the blockbuster film called Bheeshma. The film also featured the sultry diva Rashmika Mandanna. The news reports state that the upcoming actor could feature in the upcoming remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which will also star Power Star Pawan Kalyan.

The southern actor Nithiin who recently tied the knot will feature as the lead in the upcoming film Rang De. This film feature the Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. The makers of Rang De recently unveiled the first look poster of the upcoming drama. The fans and followers of Nithiin and the National Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh were delighted to see the film's first look. The gorgeous diva Keerthy Suresh will also feature in the upcoming film called Miss India. The actress has been virtually promoting her much awaited drama.

Check out the post

Congratulationsss J super happy for u https://t.co/MVs0GkPts9 — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) November 4, 2020

The actress will also feature in the highly anticipated drama called Annaatthe. This film will feature southern megastar Rajinikanth in the lead. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to watch the upcoming film Rang De, starring Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh in the lead.

(ALSO READ: Nithiin to feature in the upcoming remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum with Pawan Kalyan?)

