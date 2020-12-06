Rang De In Dubai: Keerthy Suresh enjoys amidst the shoot; Kajal Aggarwal comments on her stunning pics

Kajal Aggarwal and Raashi Khanna could not stop themselves from commenting on such pretty pictures of Keerthy Suresh.

The National-Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh is currently in Dubai for the shooting of her upcoming film, Rang De. The actress along with actor Nithiin and team is shooting for the film at exotic locations of Dubai. Amidst the shoot, Keerthy is having the best time of her life as she is taking time out and exploring the places there. The actress took to social media and shared a few happy-go-lucky photos of her posing in a white tee and denim. Captioning it, she wrote, "#RangDe in Dubai! #ColourfulDays."

Kajal Aggarwal and Raashi Khanna could not stop themselves from commenting on such pretty pictures of Keerthy. While Kajal commented, "so pretty", Raashi Khanna dropped heart emoticons. Recently, the Mahanati actress also shared a video of herself chasing director Venky to hit him after he played a prank on her with Nithiin. Sharing the video, the actress wrote on Instagram, "@actor_nithiin my revenge is coming soon!."

Talking about Rang De, the film is directed by Venky Alturi and will have music by Devi Sri Prasad. The film is slated to release in 2021.

Meanwhile, check out Keerthy Suresh's super happy and stunning photos from Dubai:

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh a few films in the kitty. She will be seen playing a lead role in her upcoming film titled, Good Luck Sakhi. The young actress will also be seen in Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe and will be sharing the screenspace with superstar Mahesh Babu for the first time in their upcoming Telugu film titled, Sarkar Vaari Paata.

