Rang De Motion Poster: Keerthy Suresh & Nithiin's chemistry looks magical with refreshing, uplifting music

Featuring Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin as Anu and Arjun, their chemistry looks magical and the background music is super refreshing in the first look of Range De.

Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin will be seen sharing the screen space in their upcoming film, Rang De. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers can't wait to know what's in stores for them. Now as the country is lockdown for 21 days due to Coronavirus spread, the makers of Rang De decided to uplift everyone's mood by sharing the motion poster of the film. Featuring Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin as Anu and Arjun, their chemistry looks magical and the background music is super refreshing in the first look of Range De. The 25 seconds clip is sure to leave you asking for more.

Wishing Nithiin 'Happy Birthday' in advance, Keerthy tweeted, "Wishing you a Happy quarantine birthday Arjun!." The moviegoers can't wait to catch sizzling chemistry between leads actors Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin. The shooting of the film went on floors last month and is set to release in Summer 2020. The upcoming film will be bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments banner. Check out Rand De's first look below and let us know your thoughts on the same in the comment section below.

National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has quite a few films in the kitty. The stunner will be seen in Rajinikanth starrer Thalaivar 168. The film is expected to release next year.

On the other hand, Nithiin was last seen in Bheeshma opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The film received immense response from the audience and critics alike.

Credits :YouTube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More