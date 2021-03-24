Rang De: Nithiin accidentally punches Keerthy Suresh for real in this hilarious yet cute BTS video

During one of the scenes, Nithiin had to punch Keerthy but accidentally, he ended up hitting her nose for real.

Young hero Nithiin and National Award Winning actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen sharing the screen space in the upcoming hilarious family entertainer, Rang De. The film is helmed by Venky Atluri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments. Rang De trailer was released recently and it promises a rollercoaster fun ride. Moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to this light-hearted family drama. Ahead of the film's release on March 26, Keerthy Suresh has treated us with a hilarious yet cute BTS video.

During one of the scenes, Nithiin had to punch Keerthy but accidentally, he ended up hitting her nose for real. Sharing it on Instagram, the Mahanati actress wrote, "When a fake punch turns into a real one." Be it chilling on the sets together or playing pranks on each other, Nithiin and Keerthy have bonded well during the film's shoot and we can't wait to witness the same magic on the big screen. As shown in the trailer, Nithiin gets trapped in the married life with Keerthy Suresh. Then, the real fun begins. The trailer promises wholesome entertainment.

PC Sreeram and Devi Sri Prasad have handled the camera and music departments respectively. Rang De is now all set for release on March 26th. Rang De is releasing with Rana Daggubati starrer Aranya. Which movie are you looking forward to this week? Let us know in the comment section below.

