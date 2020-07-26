Rang De Teaser Out: Makers surprise Nithiin with a lovely marriage gift ahead of his wedding with Shalini

On the special occasion of Nithiin’s wedding, the makers of Rang De have unveiled the first teaser of film that stars Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role.

Ahead of his wedding with Shalini, the makers of Nithiin starrer have released the teaser of his upcoming film titled, Rang De. On the special occasion of Nithiin’s wedding, the makers unveiled the teaser that stars Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role. This will also make Nithiin's day even more memorable as he is all set to tie the knot today with his ladylove Shalini at 8:30 PM in Hyderabad. Sharing Rang De teaser on Twitter, Nithiin wrote, "Thank you very much team #RangDe for making this day, extra special. My fans and friends, Here's a fun teaser from our film with love to you all."

Before sharing the teaser, Keerthy Suresh took to Instagram and wrote, "It’s time to experience the cutest marriage gift and what better way to celebrate than with Rang De!" Directed by Venky Atluri, the upcoming film is Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments. Rang De teaser showcases Keerthy Suresh, who is in love with Nithiin while he refuses to have any feelings. It will take you on a fun roller coaster ride.

The teaser ends with a 'Happy Married Life' wish for Nithiin and Shalini along with a picture of them from their engagement ceremony. It also reveals about the film's release date. It says, “In theaters this Sankranthi hopefully."

Meanwhile, the couple is getting married on July 26 at 8:30 pm at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad. A few close friends of Nithiin are expected to grace the wedding tonight.

