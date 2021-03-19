Rang De Trailer: Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin are here to take you on a fun and an emotional roller coaster ride

After colourful and breezy first looks and teasers, Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin starrer Rang De trailer is sure to leave you amazed.

Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming Telugu film 'Rang De' is releasing on March 26. Ahead of the grand release, the makers have unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film that will take you on a roller coaster fun ride. After colourful and breezy first looks and teasers, Rang De trailer is sure to leave you amazed. Sharing the trailer on twitter, director Venky wrote, "Here it is, the fun-packed #RangDeTrailer..Experience the colorful #RangDeOn26thMarch in theatres." Rang De trailer begins with childhood episodes on Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh. There are lots of disparities between the two. While Nithiin is very poor at studies, Keerthy Suresh is a rank holder. While he likes to stay away from her, she enjoys all his failures. Nithiin gets trapped into the married life with Keerthy Suresh. Then, the real fun begins!

The rom-com has music by Devi Sri Prasad while cinematographer PC Sreeram has cranked the camera. Naveen Nooli is the editor. Rang De' has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and is clashing at the box office with Rana Daggubati's Haathi Mere Saathi. Directed by Venky Atluri, the much-awaited film also features Naresh, Kausalya, Rohini, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Vineeth, Satyam Rajesh, Abhinav Gomatam, Suhas and Gayathri Raguram in supporting cast.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh has a line of films in the kitty. The Mahanati actress has also kickstarted shooting for Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Good Luck Sakhi, Miss India and Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe are the upcoming projects that Keerthy is working on.

The National award-winning actress also has a Malayalam film Vaashi co-starring Tovino Thomas.

Credits :Twitter

