Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga pre-release: Vaishnav Tej, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Taj at the star-studded event; PICS

Vaishnav Tej and Ketika Sharma-led romantic comedy Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga will be coming to the cinema halls on the 2nd of September this year. Before the laughter ride makes it to the theaters, the makers arranged a pre-release bash for the film. This star-studded event was attended by the leads Vaishnav Tej and Ketika Sharma, along with Varun Tej, and Sai Dharam Tej. The protagonist oozed charm in an all-black ethnic look, while the leading lady made for a beautiful sight in a red lehenga.

Additionally, Varun Tej also twinned with Vaishnav Tej in all-black attire, white Sai Dharam Tej opted for a floral blue shirt with matching denim. We bring to you some sneak peeks from the grand celebration.

Check out the pictures below:

The Uppena actor and Ketika Sharma will be seen as a couple, who are head over heels in love with each another. Everything is going smoothly when these two let their egos get in the way of their love for one another. Not much has been revealed about the storyline in the previews of the Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, but the movie looks like a fun cat and mouse chase.

Helmed by Adithya Varma-fame director Gireesaaya, BVSN Prasad is backing the flick under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP. Devi Sri Prasad is responsible for the music of the film, and Shamdat Sainudeen has cranked the camera for the movie.

Over and above this, Vaishnav Tej will also be working with debutant director Srikanth N Reddy in an upcoming mass entertainer. Pelli SandaD will be playing the leading lady in this yet-to-be-titled drama.