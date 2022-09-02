Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga Review: An immature rom-com track ruins the potential of Vaisshnav Tej entertainer

Title: Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga

Cast: Vaisshnav Tej, Ketika Sharma and others

Director: Gireeshaaya

Run-Time: 145 minutes

Rating: 2/5

The beats of a story whose protagonists behave as if they are emotionally immature and intellectually stagnant creatures, can't be bona fide. Think of a dud like 'Rang De' (2021). And we have its spiritual cousin in the form of 'Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga', which deploys a negative character every time the going gets difficult for Rishi (Vaisshnav Tej), its male protagonist.

The screenplay is not just lazy but also compulsively template-ish. When Rishi and his childhood friend Radha (Ketika Sharma) have to put a full-stop to their decade-old conflict, a baddie steps in. Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga makes a big issue out of the inconsequential and childish fights between the lead pair, so much so, you feel cheated when they patch up. You don't feel happy for them even though they spent the first hour of the film indulging in petty ego clashes. Ten years of so-called ego-driven rivalry vanishes all of a sudden on a random day. But for a negative character, they probably would have lived their same boring ways for another decade.

Rishi and Radha fell apart when they were in high school when they decided to stop talking (like the pair from Prabhas' 'Bujjigadu'). Ten years later, when they patch up, their repressed lust for each other comes out gushing (as can be seen from how their romance is staged). Early on in the film, Rishi's undeclared latent love for Radha is shown to occasionally manifest as wet dreams.

Forget the Rishi-Radha track for a while. The conversations between them and their respective siblings (Naveen Chandra as Radha's elder brother is seen as a political leader) are so vague.

The trailer of Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga had hidden an element. Prabhu (who plays Radha's father) and VK Naresh (who plays Rishi's father) are the best buddies you can ever conceive. On paper. They have lived as neighbours and brothers from different mothers for ages. Yet, when the relations between their children sour, they don't make the first move to sort it out. Are they voiceless patriarchs with no agency? What are they waiting for? The climax where the male lead can walk away with all credit?

The Rajinikanth references are one too many. The comedy scenes (involving Satya, Ali, Raja Ravindra and Raghu Babu) are as wafer-thin as the conflict plot point. At the medical college where the lead pair pursues MBBS, there is a 'bakra' who can be slapped around.

In the early portions of the second half, the director resorts to a template comedy scene during a medical camp, which is a cross between the Srinu Vaitla template and the Antyakshari scene from Pawan Kalyan's 'Gabbar Singh'. This is not the kind of scene you would want to watch after a heavy-duty interval block. Finally, there is the lazy trope of using a hidden camera.

Devi Sri Prasad's music, despite it being not-so-wow, is an outlier in a film full of cliches.

