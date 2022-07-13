Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga: Vaishnav Tej & Ketika Sharma's romantic comedy to release in theatres on September 2

The makers of Vaishnav Tej and Ketika Sharma starrer romantic comedy Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga have finally locked in on a release date for their next. This laughter ride will be coming to the theatres on the 2nd of September this year. The Uppena actor and Ketika Sharma will be seen playing a couple in the flick, who are head over heels in love with one another. It will be seen that things get a little tricky when they let their egos get in the way of love.

The Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga teaser which was released a couple of days ago gives us a glimpse of the alluring cat and mouse relationship between Vaishnav Tej and Ketika Sharma. Although not much has been revealed about the storyline in the teaser, it would be interesting to see what is in stores for us.

Check out the announcement post below:

This forthcoming romantic entertainer has been directed by the Adithya Varma-fame filmmaker Gireesaaya. Bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP, Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for the film, while Shamdat Sainudeen of Uppena fame has looked after the camera work.

Over and above that, Vaishnav Tej has also joined forces with the first-time director Srikanth N Reddy for a project touted to be a mass entertainer. Pelli SandaD fame actress Sree Leela has been roped in as the leading lady for this untitled drama. This venture was launched with a formal puja ceremony in Hyderabad a couple of weeks back, and the pictures from the mahurat ceremony made it to social media.

Ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, producers S Radha Krishna and S Naga Vamsi, actor Sai Dharam Tej, director Sudheer Varma, Anaganaga Oka Raju director Kalyan were some of the attendees at the pooja ceremony.

