Rani Mukerji to join hands with Megastar Chiranjeevi for upcoming project with Srikanth Odela? Here’s what we know

Megastar Chiranjeevi is undoubtedly one of the biggest actors in the Telugu film industry. The actor quite recently revealed that he would be collaborating with Dasara director Srikanth Odela for a project tentatively titled Mega157.

Right from the time that it was announced, Mega157 has been receiving a lot of hype from fans all over the country. In the latest update, it has been reported by Times Now that the makers of the film are attempting to bring in Rani Mukerji to play a prominent role in the film. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers regarding this.

If the reports turn out to be true, Mega157 would be only the second South Indian film of the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress, after the 2000 film Hey Ram, alongside Kamal Haasan. It is understood that the role Srikanth Odela wishes to cast for is a significant role and needs a prominent name in that part.

It has already been revealed that Srikanth Odela plans to make a gangster action film with the Bhola Shankar actor in the lead role. Furthermore, it is rumored that the film is set against the backdrop of the 90s, with the Megastar’s character crafted to be stylish and unique yet match his age.

The film has been bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherkuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas, while Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the music for the film. Srikanth Odela had revealed earlier that working with Chiranjeevi was a rare moment, especially for someone who is just making their third film.

Advertisement

He further mentioned that he had grown up watching the Acharya actor’s films and that he cannot believe he’s now directing the veteran actor. He further revealed that Chiranjeevi had finalized the film’s script within 48 hours of listening to it.

Coming to Chiranjeevi’s work front, the actor is currently working on his upcoming film with Mallidi Vassishta titled Vishwambhara. The film, touted to be a fantasy action film, also features Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, Ashika Ranganath, and many more in crucial roles. The film has been bankrolled by UV Creations, while MM Keeravani composes the film’s music.

Furthermore, it has also been revealed that the megastar has also signed a project with Bhagavanth Kesari director Anil Ravipudi. The film is touted to be a comedy flick that fully explores Chiranjeevi’s comedic timing.