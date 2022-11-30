Ranjithame song from Varisu: Telugu version of Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's peppy number OUT
The makers of Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer family drama Varisu have unveiled the Telugu version of the first track from the film Ranjithame.
The makers of Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer family drama Varisu, have unveiled the Telugu version of the first track from the film, Ranjithame. The peppy tune and the sizzling chemistry between the lead pair are the highlights of this upbeat number. As you might remember the Tamil version of the track released earlier was a massive hit among viewers. The song has been composed by S Thaman, while Ramajogayya Sastry has penned its lyrics. Anurag Kulkarni and Manasi have crooned the single.
Made under the direction of Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu also stars Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha and Samyuktha in prominent roles. Vamshi Paidipally wrote the story of Varisu along with Hari and Ashishor Solomon. The technical crew has KL Praveen as the editor, while Karthick Palani is looking after the cinematography. Sri Harshith Reddy and Sri Hanshitha are the co-producers of the film, whereas Sunil Babu and Vaishnavi Reddy have been roped in as the production designers.
Check out the song below:
Varisu Hindi release
Recently, speaking during an interview with a television channel, Varisu producer Dil Raju confirmed that the project will release in Hindi as well along with Telugu and Tamil. The film is scheduled for Pongal release worldwide in 2023.
The trouble with the law
As the shooting of the film is moving ahead at a brisk phase, Animal Welfare Association recently issued a notice to the Varisu makers for using five elephants during the shoot without their permission. The authorities have asked the team to submit an explanation within the next seven days. However, the makers have not reacted to the matter yet.
After finishing work on Varisu, Thalapathy Vijay will start shooting for director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next, touted to be a gangster drama.
