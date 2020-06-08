Ranveer Singh and Vijay Deverakonda look suave and stylish in pink suits; Who wore it better?

Ranveer Singh and Vijay Deverakonda are two young stars who are known for their style statements and can carry anything with ease.

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda has earned a massive fan following for his dashing onscreen persona and unconventional roles in the films. There is no denying, in the last couple of years Vijay Deverakonda has made girls swooning over his style. Vijay's stylist has really tapped into his personality to make him look the best and exceptional. Be it wearing a pink suit or accessing his formal attire with beanie cap, Vijay knows how to grab attention. The Dear Comrade actor's pink pantsuit literally broke the internet and was the talk of the town for days. The dashing star wore the pink suit having retro collars with a purple shirt. The colour was the most striking aspect of his look and this reminded us of Bollywood star .

Ranveer Singh is known for his quirky style statement and he can carry absolutely anything with confidence. At one of the events, Ranveer Singh pulled off the pink suit look with confidence. He paired it with a black shirt and a black polka-dotted tie. The formal black shoes rounded off the look. Ranveer and Vijay are two young stars who are known for their style statements and can carry anything with ease.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Vijay Deverakonda's stylist Shravya Varma spoke about if it a conscious effort they are trying or it is just him who is always ready to experiment?

To this, she replied, "(Laughs) I always have people asking me this so I want to clear this today. It’s definitely not an attempt or any conscious decision to follow someone’s style. If I may say so, I don’t think Vijay will wear something as avant-garde as Ranveer Singh probably would. I would like to think that there is a very thin line between loud pieces and statement pieces in dressing. We are probably somewhere on that line but maybe for our South industry, that’s loud since that’s a first. We also did equal parts of power dressing as much as we did quirkily but clearly the most registered was the later."

