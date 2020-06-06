Ranveer Singh to star in the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo? Here is the truth

Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is reportedly being remade in Hindi. Several reports claimed that Ranveer Singh is a front runner for Allu Arjun’s Telugu hit’s remake.

Over the past few weeks, several reports have claimed that Allu Arjun’s superhit Telugu film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will be remade in Hindi and that may be in talks for it. While Allu Arjun’s film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo managed to shatter all box office records in Telugu, fans were excited to read reports that the film may be remade in Hindi too. Soon, a massive rumour was rife that from Bollywood stars, Ranveer Singh may be in talks to play the leading character in the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

However, that is not true. A trade source revealed that Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is not even Ranveer’s radar anywhere. The source added, “Ranveer was never doing this film. It was never on his radar given his massive line-up of movies.” Not just this, the source also informed that Ranveer has other big announcements to make post the lockdown and that the producers of those films are waiting for the correct time to make those announcements about the future projects starring him.

Also Read|Allu Arjun shares screenshot of video call with Anushka Shetty & team Vedam; Says love & warmth is still same

Meanwhile, Ranveer has been staying at home amid the lockdown and has been spending time with family and wife . On the work front, Ranveer has Jayeshbhai Jordaar with debutante director Divyang Thakkar. The film is slated to release on October 2, 2020. On the other hand, he also has Kabir Khan’s ‘83 with Deepika Padukone. However, owing to the lockdown, the release date has been pushed. Also, Ranveer has ’s Takht with Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. It is produced and directed by Karan Johar. It is slated to release on December 24, 2021.

For those unaware, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was 2020’s action drama directed by Trivikram Srinivas and co-produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna. It starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The film managed to get massive success and fans of Allu Arjun and Pooja loved it.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×