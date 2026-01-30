Ranveer Singh to join Game Changer director Shankar in dream project Velpari? All we know so far

Ranveer Singh is reveling in the success of his espionage film Dhurandhar, which is still running in the cinema houses despite fierce competition from Border 2 and other projects. The lead actor, who has impressed the audience with his work, has had quite the start to the year and seems to be looking at another impressive title to add to his kitty. As per a Mid-Day report, he seems to be in talks to join director Shankar for his anticipated film, Velpari.

Previously, the director and the actor were rumored to be joining hands for Anniyan. However, their 2021 collaboration never came to fruition and left fans demanding answers. It seems that their time has come, as rumors are rife about the two working together on the big project, Velpari.

It is being said that the film would be a two-hero project where, apart from Ranveer Singh, Tamil industry actor Vikram will be headlining Velpari. The Kollywood star and the Bollywood juggernaut may make this their first collaboration, with a lot of excitement rising already.

About Velpari

It is believed that Velpari will be director Shankar’s big dream project. After he has spoken about working on the film across multiple interactions, the audience has been waiting for some form of a concrete update from the star filmmaker. Based on the Tamil language Historical fiction novel written by Su. Venkatesan, Veera Yuga Nayagan Velpari, the film would garner the interest of fans who have long been interested in an adaptation.

The original work was published in the Tamil weekly magazine Ananda Vikatan from 2016 to 2018 and is available across two volumes, being able to reach local audiences regularly and forming a strong fanbase. As per reports, the film will follow the story of the ruler Vēl Pāri, who fought against the Chera, Chola, and Pandya regimes.

Official news is awaited from the makers of the project as well as Ranveer Singh, regarding his involvement in the project.

