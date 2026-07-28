Rao Bahadur OTT Release: When and where to watch Satyadev’s psychological dark comedy online

Satyadev starrer Rao Bahadur was released in theatres on July 3, 2026. Directed by Venkatesh Maha, the film is now gearing up for its digital premiere. Here are the OTT details.

When and where to watch Rao Bahadur

Rao Bahadur is set to premiere on Netflix on July 31, 2026. The streaming platform announced the release through its official social media handles, writing, "Samajika nibandhanalatho mee burrani kadagadaniki Rao Bahadur osthunnadu!" (Rao Bahadur is here to scrub your mind free of society's rules!)

Here’s the post:

Apart from Telugu, the film will also be available in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Official trailer and plot of Rao Bahadur

Rao Bahadur follows Bhuvanam Ramappa Rao Bahadur, a terminally ill aristocrat living in his ancestral manor, Bhuvanalayam. Consumed by the belief that his late younger son, Kusuma, was not his biological child, he becomes determined to prove his suspicion. His wife, Renuka, lives in self-imposed isolation following their son's death, while their elder son, Lavana, struggles to hold the family together.

Flashbacks reveal that Ramappa was once a progressive young man before a surreal encounter with his ancestors convinced him to preserve his family's bloodline. After marrying Renuka, rumors surrounding Kusuma's parentage gradually pushed him into paranoia, eventually leading to Kusuma's tragic demise and the family's downfall.

Years later, Ramappa secretly exhumes Kusuma's remains in an attempt to conduct a DNA test, setting off a chain of events that leads to examination. The results confirm that Kusuma was his biological son, allowing Ramappa to pass away believing his lineage had been vindicated.

However, during his funeral, Renuka reveals that not Kusuma, but Lavana, is actually not Ramappa's biological son. Achari further discloses that Ramappa himself had been adopted, exposing the irony behind his lifelong obsession with bloodline. As Lavana takes his place as the head of the manor, supernatural signs hint that the family's destructive cycle is destined to continue.

Cast and crew of Rao Bahadur

Rao Bahadur stars Satyadev in the title role alongside Vikas Muppala, Deepa Thomas, Bala Parasar, Anand, Pranay Vaka, and several others in key roles. The film is written, edited, and directed by Venkatesh Maha, who also makes a cameo appearance.

Presented by Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar under the GMB Entertainment banner, the film features music composed by Smaran Sai, while Kartik Parmar serves as the cinematographer.

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