RAPO19: Akshara Gowda to star opposite Aadhi Pinisetty in Ram Pothineni's bilingual film

Ram Pothineni is one of the most talented and popular young actors in Tollywood. After scoring a hit with Red (2021), Ram Pothineni is all set to entertain with his upcoming flick with director N. Lingusamy. The film is tentatively being referred to as #RAPO19. Given the exciting combination, fans have been eagerly waiting for any update regarding the movie. While the shoot is currently in progress, the makers are also announcing back-to-back details about the cast and crew. The latest addition to RAPO19 is actress Akshara Gowda.

Akshara Gowda is all set to play the second lead in the Ram Pothineni starrer. She will be paired opposite Aadhi Pinisetty, who is playing the antagonist role in the film. Currently, the actress is shooting in Hyderabad. According to the reports, Akshara will be seen in a rural avatar and will be speaking in Madurai Tamil and Kadappa Telugu accent as it is a bilingual film.

This yet to be titled film will also mark the debut of the director Lingusamy in Tollywood. RAPO19 will feature Uppena fame Krithi Shetty as the leading lady. Both Ram Pothineni and Krithi Shetty will be making their Kollywood debut with RAPO19. Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The movie is bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi under his banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen.

Meanwhile, Akshara Gowda is currently awaiting the release of two Tamil films titled Soorpanagai and Idiot, which have been postponed due to Coronavirus.