RAPO19: Ram Pothineni takes break from shoot due to neck injury; Shares PHOTO

Ram Pothineni is putting his focus & time entirely on his next bilingual film tentatively titled RAPO19, which is one of the most anticipated ones. However, the shoot has been put to a halt as the actor is hurt due to neck injury. Although the reason of how the injury was not mentioned, Ram took to social media and shared a selfie with neck injury.

Sharing a photo to inform his fans about the injury and #RAPO19 shoot, Ram wrote, "Take a break…or take The Break! #RAPO19 on."

Reportedly, it is being said that Ram hurt in his neck during the intense physical transformation for #RAPO19. Not many details about his character are revealed yet but the Ram promised that it will be something which was never seen before.

RAPO19 is a bilingual venture and is being shot in Telugu and Tamil languages simultaneously. Directed by N Lingusamy, Ram will mark his debut in Tamil with this film. Krithi Shetty of Uppena is the leading lady of the film. Aadhi Pinishetty has been roped in the role of antagonist for the film. RAPO19 recently went on to the floors in Chennai.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu opens up on his flop films and mistakes that have helped him evolve

Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Anbariv, the action director duo, has been roped in for action sequences. RAPO19 is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen.