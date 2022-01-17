RAPO19 titled The Warrior: Ram Pothineni dons cop avatar in the intense first look

Ram Pothineni will next be seen in an action entertainer, tentatively called RAPO19. This much-awaited project, which is being helmed by filmmaker N Lingusamy has been titled, The Warrior.

The poster featuring Ram Pothineni shows him as a police officer wielding a gun with a tough look and with cops surrounding him. With Ram donning the cop avatar for the first time, that too for Lingusamy's film looks interesting since he is known for his gripping entertainers. A lot of expectations are riding on The Warriorr. A fresh schedule shoot of The Warrior has commenced in which crucial scenes are being shot. Meanwhile, check out the first look of RAPO19 here:

RAPO19 features Uppena beauty Krithi Shetty in the female lead role while Aadi Pinisetty is the antagonist. Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing the film under Srinivasaa Silver Screens banner. Pavan Kumar is presenting the film. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music.