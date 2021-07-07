RAPO19 Update: Ram Pothineni and director Linguswamy's bilingual movie to go on floors on July 19 in Hyderabad

Makers of Ram Pothineni starrer shared on Twitter that #RAPO19, directed by Tamil director Linguswamy, will begin shooting on July 19 in Hyderabad.

Ram Pothineni, fondly known as the Energetic Star of Tollywood, is an actor with multiple talents. Following the blockbuster success of Red (2021), Ram Pothineni is all set with his next, a bilingual film with ace Tamil director Lingusamy. The bilingual film, which will be released in Telugu and Tamil, is tentatively being referred to as #RAPO19. This film will also mark the debut of Ram Pothineni in Kollywood. As the Coronavirus cases have been decreasing and the lockdown has been lifted in most states, things are getting back to normal along with the film industry. #RAPO19 is the latest movie to resume shooting post lockdown.

The makers of #RAPO19 took to Twitter and announced that the shooting of the film will begin on July 19, 2021, adhering to the COVID-19 rules. The film was officially announced in March before the team could proceed to any further updates, the second wave of Coronavirus lockdown happened. Now, #RAPO19 is all set to go on the floors and will begin the first schedule in Hyderabad.

#RAPO19 is an upcoming action-drama helmed by the star director Lingusamy, who delivered super hits like Aanandham (2001) and Awara (2010). This yet to be titled film will also mark the debut of director Lingusamy in Tollywood. Uppena actress Krithi Shetty is the leading lady of the film and will also mark her debut in Tamil cinema. Devi Sri Prasad is rendering tunes. #RAPO19 is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under his production banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen. Further details will be revealed soon.

