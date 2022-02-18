RAPO20: Ram Pothineni says he is excited to see himself 'through the eyes of Daddy of Mass emotions’ Boyapati

The Warriorr star Ram Pothineni has collaborated with director Boyapati Sreenu for a pan-India project. His 20th venture has been backed by Srinivasaa Chhitturi. Making a formal announcement about the film titled Boyapati Rapo, the actor shared a post on his Instagram account.

He wrote, “Super kicked to announce my 20th film! Excited to see myself through the eyes of the Daddy of Mass emotions Boyapati garu”. The yet-to-be-named outing is aspired to be made on a lavish budget.

Talking about his most recent film, Ram Pothineni was quoted saying, "I am happy to be collaborating with Boyapati Srinu Sir and Srinivasaa Silver Screen, Boyapti Sreenu is a huge mass director. Our forthcoming project is a dream project for me and together I am sure we will make a great film. The story of the film has a mass appeal and I am happy to be associated with this project."

Meanwhile, further details about the film, like the leading lady and other members of the cast and crew will be announced in the near future. Nevertheless, the fans are in for another mass entertainer.