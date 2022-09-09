RAPO20: Ram Pothineni undergoes a massive makeover for his next with director Boyapati Sreenu
RAPO20: Ram Pothineni undergoes a massive makeover for his next with director Boyapati Sreenu
After The Warriorr, Ram Pothineni has commenced work on his forthcoming drama with director Boyapati Sreenu. If we take a look at his latest photographs, it seems like the actor is going through a massive physical makeover for the film. In the latest stills, the actor is spotted with a beard and long hair, paired with some bulky biceps. He further appears to have put on some weight to achieve the desired demeanor for the project tentatively named RAPO20.
Ram Pothineni can be seen looking all dapper in a black shirt and aviator sunglasses in his latest click. We would also like to inform you that the star will be making his pan-India debut with the movie, and hence the actor is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for his next. The shoot for his ambitious venture is expected to begin by the end of September. Other details about the cast and crew of RAPO20 are likely to be announced in the near future.
Apart from this, the grapevine further suggests that Ram Pothineni is expected to collaborate with director Harish Shankar for a mass entertainer. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actor was quoted saying, "Too early to discuss as I'm meeting a few other directors also. Nothing concrete as such...had casual meetings with Harish Shankar but eventually, we will do it because we both had been wanting to work for a very long time. Once he has clarity on Pawan Kalyan sir's movie, only then does it make sense for him to discuss further."
Also Read: Ram Pothineni pens a birthday note for best friend Genelia D'Souza; Siddharth wishes & calls her 'cutest'