RAPO20: Ram Pothineni undergoes a massive makeover for his next with director Boyapati Sreenu

After The Warriorr, Ram Pothineni has commenced work on his forthcoming drama with director Boyapati Sreenu. If we take a look at his latest photographs, it seems like the actor is going through a massive physical makeover for the film. In the latest stills, the actor is spotted with a beard and long hair, paired with some bulky biceps. He further appears to have put on some weight to achieve the desired demeanor for the project tentatively named RAPO20.

Ram Pothineni can be seen looking all dapper in a black shirt and aviator sunglasses in his latest click. We would also like to inform you that the star will be making his pan-India debut with the movie, and hence the actor is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for his next. The shoot for his ambitious venture is expected to begin by the end of September. Other details about the cast and crew of RAPO20 are likely to be announced in the near future.