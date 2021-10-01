Rapper Chandan Shetty to croon for Darling Krishna's title song 'Sugar Factory'

Darling Krishna is one of the busiest actors in the Kannada film industry. He has a movie titled Sugar Factory with Director Deepak, which is one of the anticipated ones in Sandalwood. In the latest update, it is known that rapper Chandan Shetty has crooned the title song for the film. Titled Welcome To Sugar Factory, the song shoot was recently held in a popular pub in Bengaluru with Krishna and the three female leads Sonal Monteiro, Adhvithi Shetty, and in attendance.

Chandan has also penned the lyrics while Kabir Rafi has composed the tune. the team took to Twitter and shared a few pictures on social media.

Popular sing Baba Sehgal also sang called Hangover in Sugar Factory. The lyrical video of Hangover was released online recently. This song too has been composed by Kabir Rafi while director Chethan Kumar has penned lyrics for the film.

Sugar Factor is touted to be an energy-filled romantic comedy. The shoot of the film is in the last leg of the shoot with a couple of songs and a fight sequence. The team is planning to wrap up the entire shoot as soon as possible and move on to post-production work. Sugar Factor is produced by Girish and has Santhosh Rai Pathaje handling the camerawork.

Also Read: Rajinikanth's Annaatthe's first single sung by late SP Balasubrahmanyam to unveil on October 4

Meanwhile, Darling Krishna is awaiting the release of his film srikrishna@gmail.com with actress Bhavani. The film is set to hit the screens on Dussehra.