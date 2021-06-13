Rapper Vedan REACTS after being accused of sexual misconduct; Muhsin Parari stalls shooting of his music video

After the #MeToo allegations were levelled against him, rapper Vedan has apologized about the same on social media. In a long social media post, he writes, "I post this with utmost sincerity to correct my wrong-doings."

Popular Malayalam rapper Vedan has been accused of sexual misconduct by a few women. In a post that was shared on the 'Women Against Sexual Harassment' Facebook page, a few women came forward to share their shocking experiences with the rapper. Now, a few days later, after the #MeToo allegations were levelled against him, rapper Vedan has apologized about the same on social media.

He writes, “Dearest all, I post this with utmost sincerity to correct my wrong-doings. I feel great self-contempt and terrible regret as I look back on the lapses in my conduct towards you, my women friends and partners who came to me in trust and friendship. I totally deserve to feel this pain. But the fact that this does not in any way redress the agony my actions have put you through haunts me very deeply….I not only put you through this trauma but ended up hurting you more with the clumsy way I mishandled subsequent posts on this issue. I deeply regret this and totally accept and submit myself to all your criticism. With all due sincerity and without an iota of pretence I offer my heartfelt apologies. I'm totally committed to ensuring that never again shall I because of such pain and discomfort to any person ever again."

"To do everything needed to ensure this positive change I strongly desire to see in myself, I will need to step down and withdraw for a few days. It is only now that I'm beginning to glimpse the importance of the timely warnings regarding the worrisome changes in my behaviour that I was given by my significant others. They had indeed hinted that there is some kind of misogynistic streak beginning to act up in me. I understand now that there may have been certain incidents in my own life whose impact may be showing up in this manner. To address these at root I have decided to seek help and undergo therapy if needed,” he wrote further in a long social media post.

Meanwhile, director Muhsin Parari has immediately stopped working on his video song stating, "It is a matter of grave concern, one that requires urgent intervention and redressal."

