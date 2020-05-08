Rashmi Gautam OPENS UP about her linkup with Sudigali Sudheer: In real life, we are not great friends

Recently, in an interview, Rashmi Gautam opened up about her love affair with Sudigali Sudheer and said they share a casual friendship in real life.

Actress Rashmi Gautam, who is known for anchoring TV show Jabardasth, has always been flooded with questions over her wedding and love affair with co-host Sudheer Sudigali. The two have worked together as host for shows Dhee and Jabardasth and their sizzling chemistry has been immensely loved by the audience. The speculations about their love affair are not ending anytime soon. Recently, in an interview, Rashmi Gautam opened up about her love affair with Sudigali Sudheer and said they share a casual friendship.

In an interview with 123Telugu, Rashmi said, "Both I and Sudheer are actors and performers. We work according to a script and do the best to entertain people. In real life, we are not great friends but share a decent relation. That's about it." A couple of years ago, a wedding teaser featuring Rashmi Gautam and Sudigali Sudheer had gone viral on social media, however, later it came out as a part of the TV show. Amidst rumours that the two are seeing each other, Rashmi Gautam has called her relationship with Sudheer only professional.

Talking about turning an actress with Guntur Talkies, Rashmi Gautam during the same interview said, "Doing Guntur Talkies was a big decision. Many were shocked to see me in such an avatar and the film and my role clicked big time. But at the same time, it made me typecast. I was getting such bold and cheesy roles that were not up to the mark at all. This new image was not getting me good offers and diverse roles. That is the reason, I started reducing doing such films."

