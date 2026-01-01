Rashmika Mandana makes sneaky cameo in Vijay Deverakonda’s New Year post, back hug moment steals hearts

Star couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all ready to tie the knot in February this year, or so the reports claim. With a banging year for the two of them, across multiple big projects and more coming in 2026, as well as a reported engagement a few months back, they’re set for another flourishing new year. The duo, however, decided to ring in the last few days of 2025 with an overseas vacation alongside their friends. Previously, The Girlfriend star shared photos from her Rome stay, and now the Kingdom actor has bid goodbye to the last year with a sweet cameo from his lady love and a back hug that speaks of love stories.

Vijay Deverakonda's New Year was filled with romance, don't miss Rashmika Mandanna cameo

On January 1, 2026, Vijay Deverakonda shared an Instagram dump of his ongoing trip to Rome, and fans were quick to notice Rashmika Mandanna making a sneaky appearance. All six photos seemed to have some hint of his dearest with a matching snap taken during a train ride leading the race. A similar image was shared on the actress’s social media two days ago, as she held a flower bouquet presumably from her beau.

However, the happiest moment came through on the fifth picture with the actor and his friends caught in a candid moment, laughing. It appeared to be a cropped-out version of their couple photo, with both actors staring warmly into the lens. A back hug could be seen in the following photo from a set of glove-clad hands, seemingly the same ones in the actress’s post. While her face was hidden, her long hair peeked out from behind his back.

Check out the post below.

The same set of friends was spotted in the actress’s post from a couple of days ago, captioned ‘Rome so far.’ More hints from snaps taken at the same locations, just different angles, were spotted by fans as the photos became all that the fans talked about on social media.

